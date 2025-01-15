Zoomd Technologies to Participate in the 11th annual AlphaNorth Capital Event

Toronto, Ontario, January 15, 2024 – Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, “Zoomd” or the “Company”), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, is pleased to announce the participation of Amit Bohensky, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board, at the 11th Annual Alpha North Capital Conference.

The 11th annual Alpha North Capital Event Conference, to be held at the Atlantis Royal Tower in Nassau, Bahamas on January 17-19, 2025, will provide participants (who are expected to be active top-level capital finance professionals and venture capital investors), through a day of scheduled 1:1 meetings, with an introduction to growth-stage companies.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Zoomd, please contact Lytham Partners Zoomd@lythampartenrs.com or directly at ir@zoomd.com

ABOUT ZOOMD:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

