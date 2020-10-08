hamburger
< Back to News

The 2020 Holiday Shopping Season Will Set Long-Term Precedents

News
October 8, 2020

During the last few years, retailers have invested significantly to improve the customer experience and cater to the growing e-commerce demand. We all see the significant uptick in digital marketing spend because it’s where consumers are. If you’re trying to be in front of your customers, the screen is the place to be. Customers are online, and businesses should be, too, by investing in digital marketing.
That’s even more precise when living at our current age of global pandemic, making people more cautious about leaving their homes, spending less time in public places. With the brick and walls shops becoming instincts, retail businesses of all kinds and sizes are moving rapidly to the online, making changes in logistics to meet demand and stay in the game.
A number of considerations related to the pandemic will shape the bottom line of retail businesses and change how they operate moving forward, long beyond the 2020 year-end holiday shopping season.

Here’s our new analysis for the upcoming E-commerce season we’re all waiting for.

Read here the full article

Want to know more?
Contact Us
Share

The Company

Join Us

Let’s Talk

Copyright © 2020 ZOOMD (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF). All rights reserved.