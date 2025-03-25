Zoomd Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Conference call will be held on March 26, 2025 at 11AM ET

Toronto, Ontario, March 25, 2025 – Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, “Zoomd” or the “Company”), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, today reported its financial results for the three months and full year periods ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s financial statements and management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) are available in the Investors section of Zoomd’s website at https://zoomd.com/investors/ and on SEDAR+ under the Company’s profile.

Unless otherwise stated herein, all amounts are presented in United States dollars.

Key Financial Highlights

Revenues in FY2024 were US$54.5M, reflecting 70% growth compared to FY2023.

FY2024 Gross Margin of 39%, representing a 2% YoY increase.

Adjusted EBITDA of US$3M in FY2024 vs. US$1.7M in FY2023.

Net income of US$8.9M in FY2024, an increase of US$13.6M compared to

Generated operating cash flow of US$7.7M resulting in an EoY cash balance of US$9.2M.

Management Commentary

Ido Almany, CEO of Zoomd Technologies, stated:

“2024 was a transformative year, demonstrating the strength of Zoomd’s strategic execution. We achieved a 100% year-over-year revenue increase in Q4, contributing to a 70% growth for the full year. Annual Adjusted EBITDA reached US$11.3 million, and we delivered net income of US$8.9 million, marking a notable turnaround from a US$4.7 million loss in 2023.

This performance highlights the scalability and resilience of our business model, technology, and approach, validated by seven consecutive quarters of operating income growth.

These results reflect the dedication, hard work, and disciplined execution by the entire Zoomd team. We remain committed to sustained profitable growth, prioritizing margin expansion, strong cash generation, and a compelling return on investment to drive continued shareholder value.”

Amit Bohensky, Chairman of Zoomd Technologies, stated:

“Zoomd’s performance in 2024 reflects the foundation we’ve built through focus, discipline, and belief in our strategy. Looking ahead, we remain committed to investing in the vision that drives us – scaling innovation, deepening customer value, and building a business that delivers over the long term.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues in Q4.24 increased by 100% to US$15M, compared to US$7.5M in Q4.23. During 2024 the Company achieved consistent quarterly revenue growth each quarter compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Cost of sales for Q4.24 amounted to US$8.9M, reflecting an 80% increase compared to Q4.23. However, with revenues increasing 100% over the same period, the rise in costs remained notably lower, resulting in a significant improvement in gross margin compared to the same period in 2023.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues for Q4.24 were 19%, reflecting a consistent decrease in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue over the past seven quarters.

Adjusted EBITDA grew significantly from US$0.6M in Q4.23 to US$3.2M in Q4.24. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA is primarily attributable to the increase in revenues and an improved gross profit margin.

Net income for Q4.24 was US$3M, compared to a net loss of US$0.03M in Q4.23, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of net income.

Cash flow generated from operating activities for Q4.24 was US$2.6M. As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s cash balance amounted to US$9.2M, and no long term debt.

Earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2024 was C$0.12.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues for 2024 increased by 70% YoY, despite having discontinued several operations that no longer aligned with the Company’s vision.

Cost of sales in 2024 amounted to US$33M, reflecting a 64% increase YoY.

Operating Expenses as a percentage of revenue were 22% for FY2024, down from 50% in FY2023

Research and Development expenses in 2024 were US$2.7M, a 17% decrease YOY. Selling, General and Administrative expenses in 2024, were US$9.5M, a 5% decrease YOY.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2024, reached US$11.3M as compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$1.7M in 2023. This significant increase is primarily attributable to the increase in revenues, and disciplined cost management.

Net income for FY 2024 was US$8.9M, a significant turnaround from a net loss of US$4.7M in 2023. This improvement was primarily driven by revenue growth, operational restructuring, and the recognition of intangible asset impairments recorded in 2023.

Conference Call

Amit Bohensky, Founder and Chairman, will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter’s financial results at 11 AM ET on March 26, 2025.

Interested parties can listen via a live webcast from the link available in the Investors section of Zoomd’s website at https://zoomd.com/investors/ or via https://app.webinar.net/w7KopoOpqXE.

A replay will be available after the call using the same links.

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd

to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. The Company’s presentation of this preliminary financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. This preliminary financial measure is intended to provide additional information to investors concerning the Company’s estimated results. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted for share-based payments, and is a measure of a Company’s operating performance. Essentially, it’s a way to evaluate a Company’s performance without having to factor in financing decisions, accounting decisions or tax environments.

Management uses this non-IFRS measure as a key metric in the evaluation of the Company’s performance and the consolidated financial results. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in their assessment of the operating performance and the valuation of the Company. However, non-IFRS financial measures are not prepared in accordance with IFRS, and the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and operating profit is available in Zoomd’s MD&A located on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca which is incorporated by reference into this press release.

DISCLAIMER IN REGARD TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to Zoomd’s future outlook, its future ability to successfully continue its growth, its ability to continue to deliver products and services largely unimpacted by the privacy updates undertaken (or will be undertaken in the future) by Google and Apple as well as its ability to continue expanding into new geographies and industries. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates, expectations and projections that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, technological, legal, privacy matters, political and social uncertainties (including the impacts of the military conflicts), the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on Zoomd’s business and general economic and business conditions and markets. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

