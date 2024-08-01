Zoomd Recognized as Top User Acquisition Company for 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, “Zoomd” or the “Company“), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, is delighted to announce that it has been named one of the Top User Acquisition Companies 2024 by Business of Apps, a premier online platform for app industry news and insights. This prestigious recognition highlights Zoomd’s commitment to innovation and superior performance in user acquisition and marks the fourth consecutive year it has earned one of the Business of Apps’ prestigious badges.

The Top User Acquisition Companies badge is a testament to exceptional performance, innovative strategies, and high levels of customer satisfaction in the user acquisition industry. This award emphasizes Zoomd’s commitment to pioneering advancements in UA technology and providing top-notch solutions that help businesses expand their user base and increase revenues.

“We’re incredibly proud to be named one of the Top User Acquisition Companies by Business of Apps. This award reflects the hard work and creativity of our entire team,” said Omri Argaman, Chief Growth Officer of Zoomd. “At Zoomd, we’re passionate about helping our clients grow and succeed, and this recognition motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in user acquisition. A big thank you to Business of Apps for this honor and our clients and partners for their continued trust and support”.

“Zoomd has consistently demonstrated leadership and innovation in the user acquisition field,” said James Cooper, CEO of Business of Apps. “Their platform’s robust capabilities and effectiveness are noteworthy. We’re honored to recognize their achievements with the Top User Acquisition Companies badge.”

ABOUT ZOOMD:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information about our awards and accomplishments, please visit Zoomd’s website.

