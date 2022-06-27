The Journey to Creating Skipper, a SaaS User Acquisition Platform

By: Ifa Reist, Zoomd Director of Products

Mobile app user acquisition campaign management can be complex at times, and with an ever-growing number of media channels to keep up with, maintaining high converting and engaging user acquisition campaigns is more complex than ever before. As a result, many organizations have become reliant on SaaS solutions to manage intricate mobile marketing and social media campaigns. While smart technological solutions are both fascinating and extremely useful, the behind-the-scenes of creating one can be even more intriguing.

What Does a User Acquisition Software Do?

Before we begin examining the design process behind our software, it’s essential to define exactly what our platform does. The Zoomd platform allows app developers and advertisers to create, run, automate and optimize user acquisition campaigns from one dashboard across multiple media channels. Many businesses struggle to keep track of and maintain various campaigns concurrently across different platforms as it can be time-consuming to set up, optimize and track cross-channel campaigns all at once.

Our platform gives you the opportunity to smoothly manage and craft engaging ads and campaigns across the top media channels. These channels include Facebook, Instagram, Google UAC, TikTok, Apple Search, Twitter, and even Snapchat. In addition, keeping track of all your campaigns simultaneously allows you to gain unique insights into the effectiveness of your campaign and all your creative assets’ performance.

So what goes into creating such a cutting-edge user acquisition software?

Considerations Before Creation

When we set out to create Skipper, our self-serve user acquisition platform, our goal was to create an easy-to-use product that would allow advertisers to optimize their campaigns automatically. Designing software that could accomplish all of this wasn’t done in a day. It required hours of preliminary research and self-learning. Before we could begin the design process, we knew that we would need to enlist professionals with experience in the field – our very own in-house media teams, who each have a deep familiarity with different media channels. We set out to combine the knowledge of all our campaign managers into one smart platform. It’s safe to say the platform was designed by campaign managers for campaign managers.

We designed the most effective user acquisition software based on our professional knowledge and experience with the industry’s pain points and managing social campaigns for clients. We combined this insider knowledge with our software’s machine learning capabilities and plenty of market research to design the ideal solution. As a result, our customers can rest easy knowing that their campaigns are being automatically optimized by a system designed with these purposes in mind – to simplify the campaign management process, to save them more time, and to have more insights about each campaign that they’re operating.

On top of that, we’re working with top-tier global advertisers that almost all run social user acquisition campaigns, either internally or externally. We had the opportunity to hear what a lot of them have to say on the day-to-day campaign management process, including what actions are the most time-consuming for them and what would help them become more efficient.

The Next Step: Knowing Our Customers

Once we had completed the research and development process, we were ready to onboard new clients and advertisers. The onboarding process gave us an opportunity to gain insight into our customers’ needs, giving us the opportunity to improve our platform. Knowing and understanding the customers’ needs and how to meet them was a core value behind our platform, and it still is – we’re constantly getting feedback and, when possible or relevant, we make adjustments along the way in order to improve. We invest effort in understanding the channels our customers use and their demographics to ensure our platform brings added value to our users across all channels.

Additionally, to create a machine learning algorithm that would meet the needs of advertisers and app owners, we needed to explore their goals and pain points and how our solution could address them. For example, we saw businesses struggling to juggle campaigns across multiple platforms and failing to adapt their campaigns to fit each platform’s user base. We knew our platform would need to address these issues and more, and once we identified our users’ needs, we designed our platform and automation algorithms to meet them.

Finding the Right Team

Once we established the parameters for our solution and the issues we wanted our platform to address, we were able to start building a powerful team. We built an organization made up of teams from around the world to ensure our staff consisted of the best out there – no matter where in the world they were. Our next challenge was to coordinate the work process between these teams across the globe.

Ensuring everyone was on the same page was essential so that our final platform would meet the goals and high standards we set out for it. Thanks to our teams’ hard work and dedication, we succeeded in developing a smart product that addresses clients’ user acquisition needs across various social media platforms. Our platform allows our users to develop app advertising and social media campaigns quickly and efficiently.

Continuing Our Legacy of Meeting Customer Needs

Although our platform has hit the market in a soft launch mode with multiple organizations already using it worldwide, we’re not planning to rest on our success. We are constantly upgrading, evolving, and developing our product together with machine learning and smart algorithms. We love getting feedback from recently-onboarded advertisers and use it to advance our product further.

One example of how we’ve advanced Skipper, our Saas platform, is by adding a feature that collects all the data on users’ campaigns across all active channels, and presents it in one central location, allowing users to easily see what works and what doesn’t. We understood that having a clear view of the bigger picture across all campaigns data, KPIs and creatives helps our advertisers perform better in their UA campaigns. Instead of attempting to get a clear view from several reports, we collect all the information into one easily understandable report which includes multiple sources of data according to the users’ Source of trues- streamlining the optimization process. This included direct data from the MMP such as Adjust and Appslyer. Whether it’s the campaign manager himself that might be in total control of his numbers, the platform is multi-user active, meaning all relevant people within the company get to see the numbers easily whenever they wish.

As the saying goes, knowledge is power. As such, another key feature we’ve decided to invest our resources into is providing advertisers with ASO data directly from the App Store and Play Store. The market analysis feature enables advertisers to gain key insights into app downloads, allowing them to compare their performance to their competition by GEO, see the number of installs, active users and much more. Additionally, the app provides data showing users which keywords can increase their ranking and popularity- so they can prioritize their bids on keywords. Even experienced marketers need new data in order to grow and bid on the right keywords to get their business noticed. Users have already expressed their appreciation of this feature, regardless of their industry experience.

In Conclusion

Skipper is ideal for any organization looking to create effective app marketing. Throughout the entire journey of creating our platform, we made sure to have our users in mind every step of the way. We are continually developing and improving our product to address users’ needs as they arise. We can help you coordinate your ads across platforms, allowing you to conduct effective mobile marketing campaigns on various social media platforms.

Manage your multi-channel campaigns and increase your user acquisition automatically with Skipper.