Report: The State of User Acquisitions 2020

Many of us in the user acquisition realm started 2020 excited about all the new layouts, new placements, ad formats, and channels we will get to test this year … only to see everything changed by a global pandemic that caught us all by surprise.

2020 was undoubtedly the year of exception for brands worldwide. That means there’s a lot to learn from it.

Here at Zoomd, it was important for us to understand our market and ecosystem, especially in a year so odd and different in so many aspects, so we decided to do this survey and share it with the rest of our community- to provide better clarity for all.

We’ve partnered with Business of Apps and App Promotion Summit to get your perspective, and to share the key insights we gained from this big State of User Acquisition survey 2020.

Special thanks to everyone that helped make this report happen. We couldn’t have done it without you. See you next year