3rd Quarter Update Conference Call

Last week, we released our third-quarter financial report for 2020.

Following the feedback and requests, we’ve scheduled our first ever earning calls to answer all questions and queries.

Our financial report, released on November 17th, 2020 is available here

Before hearing the call recording, we would like to remind you that the information made available on this webcast and conference call contains forward-looking statements.

Follow this link for the replay of the conference call:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2473/38934

You can also download the call with the following links:

Download MP3 File: http://recording.conferenceresponse.com/recording/download/028106220201123011827.mp3

Download WAV File: http://recording.conferenceresponse.com/recording/download/028106220201123011827.wav

For any other information, we welcome you to add your comments below or send you an e-mail to ir@zoomd.com

Reach out to our IR team:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

ZOMD@lythampartners.com