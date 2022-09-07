Mobile UA: Efficiency is the name of the game

By: Adi Pillersdorf , Customer Success Manager

Online advertising has consistently grown in the past few years. More players are entering the game and each one of them has its own rules, tools, attribution methods, and features that advertisers can use to reach their main goals. Gathering all the data from the different channels to analyze and execute the optimization process, can really take the air out of a campaign manager’s sail.

Research has shown that the average marketer spends a third of their time on repetitive tasks.

Using extra tools to run campaign acquisition has become very useful recently. Why? Think about the data analysis process that each campaign manager goes through. Most channels let you run one objective: App Installs campaign or Purchases. From here, campaign managers should gather the data and analyze it, making sure their goals are reached.

Let’s be honest, analyzing data from excel, pivot, vlookup is excruciating and leaves room for human mistakes. Skipper was created exactly for these pain points. Our self-serve platform that allows you to manage all your mobile UA from one centralized dashboard was built to make your life easier and save you time. Skipper offers features like Automation, Budget Allocation or Actionable reports to cover any campaign manager’s needs. Concentrating on what really matters when running and managing UA campaigns can make the optimization process faster and much more accurate and allows you to make smart decisions at every step of the way. Skipper allows you to see the big picture while it takes care of all the small details that turn your campaign into a profitable one. In other words, you’re never tied up in knots when it comes to managing multiple campaigns across different channels.

One of the most efficient ways to get the optimization process done properly is using automation tools. The ability to track thousands of keywords, bids or creatives across all channels, campaigns and countries easily is just one of the many benefits included. Using Automated Rules that track and monitor the entire activity, can be used in many ways: change bids on keywords, turn off creatives that don’t hit campaigns’ KPI’s, increase campaign budget when a campaign is doing well or decrease it when it’s sinking, allocate an advertising budget across the channels according to KPIs and more.

At the end of the day, it’s all about becoming more efficient, and such tools can save one time, and resources and help meet business goals.

Skipper offers a 2-month free trial when purchasing an yearly plan. For more information on how to make your UA journey easier, click here.