App Growth Summit NYC- April 21st, 2021

February 3, 2021

APP GROWTH SUMMIT is an INVITE-ONLY, mobile app Conference Series and content publisher for app growth professionals. AGS features actionable insights that help the mobile app marketers get the highest ROI and ROAS possible by bringing relevant news and deep insights relevant to the mobile app ecosystem.

While still in the midst of the global pandemic, we at Zoomd find ourselves hungry to not only share our knowledge and expertise but hearing back from other industry peers from the US east coast.

We welcome you all to join us for this virtual conference taking place online on April 21st.

