Zoomd to Present at Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference

Presentation at 11:45 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 1, 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 – Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, “Zoomd” or the “Company“), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announced today that it will present at the Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference on Thursday, April 1st, 2021 at11:45 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Zoomd Technologies’ website at https://zoomd.com/investors/ or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2473/40351. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which run from March 30, 2021 through April 1, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1×1@lythampartners.com.

About Zoomd

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers’ goals and targets.

