Zoomd to Present at August 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, Canada, Aug. 12, 2020– Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, “Zoomd” or the “Company”), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, is pleased to announce that it is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the August 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT).

A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of Zoomd’s website at https://zoomd.com/investors/ .

In addition, the stream can be accessed live at the following links:

www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2473/36490

www.lythampartners.com/virtual

A replay of the presentation and fireside chat will be available following the event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on August 19-20, 2020. To arrange a meeting, please contact Ben Shamsian of Lytham Partners at shamsian@lythampartners.com or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers’ goals and targets.

