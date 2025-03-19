Zoomd to Participate at Planet MicroCap in Las Vegas

TORONTO, ONTARIO – March 19, 2025 – Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, “Zoomd” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology (MarTech) platform specializing in user acquisition and engagement, is pleased to announce the participation of Amit Bohensky, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board, at the Planet MicroCap Conference, taking place April 22-24, 2025, at the Paris Las Vegas Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event, hosted in partnership with MicroCapClub, brings together top investors, analysts, and executives from the microcap space, providing a platform for insightful discussions on emerging growth companies, investment strategies, and market trends.

“I am excited to join this esteemed group of thought leaders and investors at Planet MicroCap,” said Amit, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. “AI and data-driven marketing are revolutionizing how businesses acquire and engage users, and how it impacts their bottom line.”

Investors and interested parties who would like to learn more about Zoomd’s innovative marketing solutions are encouraged to schedule a one-on-one meeting during the event.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with Zoomd, please contact Lytham Partners at Zoomd@lythampartners.com or directly at ir@zoomd.com.

ABOUT ZOOMD:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

About MicroCapClub:

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $500m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian markets. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Since 2011, our members have profiled 1000+ microcap companies. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub’s mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit https://microcapclub.com/ and https://microcapclub.com/summit/

For further information, please contact:

Amit Bohensky

Chairman

Zoomd

ir@zoomd.com

+972 722200555

Investor Relations

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

ZOMD@lythampartners.com