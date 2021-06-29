Zoomd Technologies Named Best Marketing App Growth Solutions Platform 2021

The award recognizes technology pioneers capable of providing solutions to meet a vast array of demands and demonstrating an outstanding level of excellence.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 – Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, “Zoomd” or the “Company”), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, is pleased to announce that it was named the winner of Corporate Vision’s Best Marketing App Growth Solutions Platform Award for 2021. The award recognizes Zoomd for its innovation, ability to provide technological solutions to meet a vast array of demands and demonstrating an outstanding level of excellence.

“We are excited about being recognized for our technology, innovation and versatility”, said CEO Ofer Eitan, adding “for over four years our platform has helped our global clients manage their user acquisition budgets efficiently, reaching their goals easier, and now our self-serve products will enable a greater number of companies of all sizes to benefit from our platform and reach incremental growth.”

This is the sixth year that Corporate Vision is hosting the Technology Innovator Awards. Each nominee in the Technology Innovator Awards were assessed based on their merits by Corporate Visions’s in-house panel of judges. The Corporate Vision team gathers information independently from a variety of publicly accessible sources which are assessed alongside any material supplied by a nominating party or the nominee themselves. The final judgment is cast based on various criteria such as business performance, longevity, business growth (either sustained or rapid) and any significant innovations or feedback.

For the full article on Corporate Vision Magazine: https://www.corporatevision-news.com/issues/technology-innovator-awards-2021/16/

About Corporate Vision

Corporate Vision is a monthly newsletter with the mission to deliver insightful features from across the global corporate world. Launched with an eye towards bettering business practices across the board, Corporate Vision focuses on spotlighting advances in the HR, marketing, coaching, and recruitment spheres. To put it simply, Corporate Vision wants to shine a light on the gatekeepers of better business. Those that help build, through no small amount of creativity and expertise, to develop an altogether more productive, more efficient world of work. Further details about the awards can be viewed on the Corporate Vision website: https://www.corporatevision-news.com/winners/zoomd/

About ZOOMD

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers’ goals and targets.

