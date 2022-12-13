hamburger
Zoomd Technologies Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, Re-Electing All Members of the Board of Directors

Press Release

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, December 13, 2022 – Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, “Zoomd” or the “Company”), the online advertising management platform, announced today the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) that was held via teleconference on December 7, 2022. At the Meeting, shareholders re-elected Amit Bohensky, Amnon Argaman, Darryl Cardey, Ofer Eitan and Avigur Zmora as directors. Based on proxies received by Zoomd prior to the Meeting, votes were cast as follows:

Nominee % of Votes
For
Amit Bohensky 96.577%
Ofer Eitan 96.577%
Amnon Argaman 96.581%
Darryl Cardey 96.581%
Avigur Zmora 96.581%

 

In addition, the Company reports that:

  1. An ordinary resolution approving the re-appointment of Brightman Almagor Zohar & Co as the auditors of Zoomd and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration was passed by 98.310% of the votes represented at the Meeting; and
  2. The Continuance Resolution (as defined in the Company’s management information circular dated November 3, 2022) was passed by 96.580% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Company’s full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

 

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange  in September  2019,  offers  a  site  search  engine  to  publishers,  and  a  mobile  app  user-acquisition  platform,  integrated  with  a  majority of  global  digital  media,  to  advertisers.  The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard offering advertisers a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform.  By  unifying  all  these  media  sources  onto  a  single  platform,  Zoomd  saves  advertisers significant   resources   that   would otherwise   be   spent   consolidating   data   sources,   thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target  audiences  using  a  key  performance  indicator-algorithm  that  is  focused  on  achieving  the advertisers’ goals and targets.

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

For further information please contact:

Company Media Contacts:

Amit Bohensky
Chairman
Zoomd
ir@zoomd.com

Website: www.zoomd.com

+972 722200555

 

Investor Relations:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

ZOMD@lythampartners.com

646-821-9701

