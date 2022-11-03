Zoomd sponsoring the Performance In Live Conference in London – October 2022

Last month we attended the PI Live event in London and it’s safe to say it was a huge success. We sponsored the event where all attendees wore Zoomd-branded lanyards, and our CGO, CMO, Omri Argaman had an eye-opening speaking session.

The two-day event which took place between October 18-19 at the stunning Old Billinsgate venue in London, is one of the leasing conferences in the world for affiliate and performance marketing. The 3,000 + attendees and exhibitors included the biggest names, agencies, publishers and brands in the digital and performance marketing arena. It was an insightful event aimed at building profitable and meaningful partnerships and exceptional networking.

As part of our sponsorship package, we had a booth in the main hall where we presented Zoomd’s main services and the latest technologies and products. In addition, the event’s attendees wore Zoomd-branded lanyards which helped increase our presence and the awareness to the brand. In addition, Omri Argaman, our CMO, CGO had a speaking session on the first day where he shared his insights on how to safely navigate the turbulent user acquisition ocean.

Performance In live was definitely a success and we can’t wait to attend next year’s event in London and meet more people in person.