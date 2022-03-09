Why Refreshing Your Creative Is Not Overrated

Social media is continually evolving, and new platforms constantly come out of nowhere and take over public consciousness. As a result, advertisers always need to remain aware of what platforms are trending, and while old campaigns can often be applied to new platforms, a refresher is usually needed.

Multichannel Campaigns

Running a multi-channel campaign is not a new demand for advertisers. Multiple channels or platforms have been popularized since early times, and often when crafting a campaign, advertisers will consider how well it will work across multiple platforms. But while advertisers often can and will use the same creative concept on various platforms, some aspects of the ad will need to be adjusted to make the most out of each advertisement.

Having an overall concept designed to work on several platforms while creating variations for each platform is recommended. After all, a static banner that may work on Google or Facebook won’t work as well on more dynamic platforms such as Snapchat. Slight adjustments may be enough to tailor ads for some platforms, but others stand so apart, they’re practically in a world of their own.

TikTok- When Multi-Platform Media-Strategy Isn’t Enough

TikTok is the latest creative platform to take over social media, with over 1.1 billion users worldwide, many of whom interact with the app daily. The app is extremely popular, particularly with GenZ users, being yet again the most downloaded app from both the app and play store. The platform has its own style, rules, and culture, and creative concepts that have worked in the past or on other platforms may need a complete overhaul when making their debut on TikTok. Using the same old content on a new platform will reduce interest and engagement, leading to low CTR and conversion rates not to mention a negative impression of the brand.

Unlike traditional platforms, which most advertisers are already familiar with, learning what works and what doesn’t on TikTok may need extra investigation. One example of how TikTok is unique is that while it does rely on video content, TikTok users are generally encouraged to keep content as bite-sized as possible. Initially, the content was limited to just 15 seconds, but that was later extended to 60 seconds and now many users can upload three minutes for more informative videos. This means that the best way to get your message across and drive engagement on TikTok is by using short, sharp creatives with a clear and convincing CTA.

Why Avoiding Ad Fatigue Matters

Similar rules often apply to other platforms. On some occasions, your creatives may only need a slight tweak before it is presented on multiple platforms, while in other cases, you may need to rethink your creative concept and redesign it entirely from scratch.

Differences such as the age and genders of users primarily engaging with a platform need to be kept in mind when developing a media budget and during the media planning stage. This is especially crucial when running a cross-channel campaign. Users who follow your brand across multiple platforms will grow bored of constantly having the same messaging directed towards them, leading to ad fatigue and lower conversion rates.

Refreshing your creative specs is essential, not just for the holiday season or special events but all year round to keep those conversion numbers growing. Remain open to change and continually run your creatives by testing to see what works with which demographics. With Zoomd’s “Best Performing Creatives” feature, available on the Saas self-serve platform, you can tell from a glance at your dashboard which creatives are working and what needs to be refreshed, indicated by the low CTR. By avoiding creative fatigue, you maximize every cent of your media budget and increase your chances of converting new users. Instead of struggling to understand your audience, use statistics and real-time insights to see what works and where.

Looking to improve your creative assets? Look no further. With our strong and authentic creator’s community, you can easily scale your creative production performance in a matter of days. Let’s talk

Learn more about our creator’s community in this video: