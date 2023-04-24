The Importance of Data Privacy in Online Advertising and Mobile App Marketing 

By Keren Shlush, Zoomd Head of Marketing

In this post, we will discuss the critical issue of data privacy in mobile app advertising and share some of the steps that companies need to take to protect user data.

App owners in the app marketing arena need to be aware of their responsibility to protect user data privacy and take necessary steps to ensure it. They should encrypt and secure user data through measures like two-factor authentication and obtain explicit consent from users before collecting or using their data. App owners should also have clear and concise data privacy policies that explain what data they collect, how it’s used, and who it’s shared with, as well as give users control over their data. Regular data audits and honesty and transparency with users are also important in building trust with users and establishing a positive reputation for respecting user privacy. Finally, app owners should protect their app’s access to user data by using input monitoring, prompt, and screen recording protections, as well as by limiting access to system preferences.

Users are increasingly concerned about data privacy: In recent years, consumers have become more aware of the amount of data that companies collect about them and how it is used. As a result, they are more cautious about sharing their personal information online and expect companies to respect their privacy.

Due to this rising concern, we saw a new privacy evolution of Apple – ending IDFA, and then following with Google’s privacy sandbox. These privacy developments were an answer to user privacy concerns while still supporting key marketing activities by online businesses.

First, the basics:

Data privacy is the right to control your own personal data, including what information is collected and how it’s used. It’s important because it allows you to make decisions about how your personal information is shared with others. Data privacy is especially important in the context of online advertising and app advertising because companies use data collection methods like cookies and web beacons to track users across websites and apps, which can result in unwanted ads being shown on your device or computer screen.

Data privacy regulations are a set of laws that protect the personal information of individuals. These laws are designed to ensure that companies, brands and app owners do not mishandle or share sensitive data without consent, and they also require companies to be transparent about how they collect, use, store and dispose of personal information.

Today, there are many types of data privacy regulations:

GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)

CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act)

COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act)

HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act)

PIPEDA (A Canadian law for Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act)

ePrivacy

Data Privacy and Ad Fraud Prevention

In the digital advertising space, data privacy regulations are taking center stage. As a result, advertisers and publishers alike are working to ensure that they’re compliant with all applicable laws and regulations.

Ad fraud prevention is an integral part of any good ad tech stack–and it’s no different when it comes to complying with data privacy regulations. Here’s how you can use your existing toolsets to ensure compliance:

Monitor third-party data sources for sensitive information (i.e., names, addresses). If you find any such information in your logs or other transaction records related to third parties like ad networks or SSPs (supply-side platforms), make sure that each party has an appropriate consent form signed by users before sharing their personal details with them.

Monitor user activity on your own site/app for suspicious behavior that may indicate someone has gained access through nefarious means.

Use machine learning models trained on anonymized user behavior patterns from past campaigns so that new campaign launches don’t inadvertently expose sensitive information about users’ identities or preferences.

Implement additional checks at the network level–for example: look at IP addresses associated with each impression served across multiple devices over time; compare device IDs against known blacklisted devices; check browser versions against known vulnerable versions; etc..

App owners can take several steps to protect user data:

Data encryption and security: Companies should take steps to protect user data through encryption and other security measures. This includes securing user data during transmission and storage, as well as implementing two-factor authentication and other security measures to prevent unauthorized access.

Own the code if you can. Sure, not all app owners are able to develop their own code from scratch, but if you can, this helps ensure that they are aware of any potential privacy concerns and can address them appropriately. In iOS 13.4 and later, all third-party apps automatically have their data protected in a Data Vault. Obtain user consent: App owners should obtain explicit consent from users before collecting or using their data. With iOS 14.5 and later, apps must obtain user permission through the App Tracking Transparency framework in order to track them or access their device’s advertising identifier. Honesty and transparency: Companies and apps should be honest and transparent with users about their data collection practices, including any potential risks or concerns. They should have clear and concise data privacy policies that explain what data they collect, how it’s used, and who it’s shared with. These policies should be easy to understand and accessible to users, and updated regularly to reflect changes in data collection practices. Keep it simple for the user, short and clear as crystal. No one likes to read the small print, let alone understand them. Give users control over their data: Companies should give users the ability to control their data, such as the ability to delete or edit their personal information, or opt-out of data collection altogether. This can help users feel more comfortable sharing their information, knowing they have control over how it’s used. Regular data audits: Companies should regularly audit their data collection practices to ensure they follow data privacy regulations and best practices. This can help identify potential privacy concerns and allow companies to take corrective action before any issues arise.

Building trust with users is crucial for any app or online business, especially those that collect and use user data. Without trust, mobile app users are less likely to share their personal information or engage with your app or website. By following the above best practices, companies can build trust with their users and establish a positive reputation for respecting user privacy. This can help increase user engagement, retention, and loyalty, leading to long-term success and growth for the business.

App owners need to be aware of their responsibility to protect user data privacy and take necessary steps to ensure it. They should encrypt and secure user data through measures like two-factor authentication and obtain explicit consent from users before collecting or using their data. App owners should also have clear and concise data privacy policies that explain what data they collect, how it’s used, and who it’s shared with, as well as give users control over their data. Regular data audits and honesty and transparency with users are also important in building trust with users and establishing a positive reputation for respecting user privacy. Finally, app owners should protect their app’s access to user data by using input monitoring, prompt, and screen recording protections, as well as by limiting access to system preferences.