Why Customer Success Matters When Developing a SaaS Platform

By: Deborah Cohen, VP, Customer Success Manager

Over the past few years, many organizations have grown more customer-oriented, bringing organizations to the realization that customer success is inseparable from the success of their businesses. For customers to feel satisfied with the product, they first need to achieve success interacting with it.

What Customer Success Means to Us

Customer success can vary in different industries, but as a SaaS company and the proud owner of Skipper, to us, customer success means that our product helps our users achieve their business objectives. Our platform has been designed with the customers’ needs in mind. We began development by tracking our customers’ journeys and identifying their requirements for a user acquisition campaign management platform. At every stage of development, we considered our customers’ wants, needs, and pain points and how we would address them. As a result, our SaaS platform is designed to help campaign managers and app marketers increase the effectiveness of their campaigns while reducing their workload and maximizing their time.

Our platform was designed based on the needs we recognized in the campaign management community. Unlike other solutions, we built Skipper around the need itself instead of creating a need to attribute our solution to. We consulted with campaign managers around the globe to ensure our platform would meet their needs and address their pain points. As a result, we have successfully developed a platform that allows users to simultaneously manage user acquisition and media campaigns across various channels and platforms.

Our Customers’ Needs…

CMO’s, campaign managers and other marketing professionals often find themselves trying to manage various campaigns across various channels, all at the same time. Trying to keep track of campaigns stretching across various media platforms or the success of mobile app marketing campaigns can become overwhelming and demanding.

The challenge often begins before the management stage, with studies showing that social managers can often take up to 30 minutes to set up a campaign per platform. With each campaign utilizing an average of at least six platforms, this means that social managers are wasting three hours of valuable time on set-up alone, leaving less time for optimization and the development of new campaigns.

…and How We Address Them

Our platform, Skipper, was designed to address this issue. Our unique algorithm was designed to automate the user acquisition process, allowing campaign managers to maximize their time and focus it on other projects. While it may be our algorithm, it goes by your rules. The platform is designed with a rule-based engine, allowing campaign managers to define a set of parameters across various media channels and campaigns.

The platform not only automates the entire process but also optimizes it. Using advanced automation technology, our KPI indicator helps campaign managers meet business goals by providing a clear view of the campaign’s success with an indicator graph and notifications, all visible from the user dashboard. The system allows users to select a KPI within any defined timeframe, while the indicator shows the campaign’s progress in real-time.

Advanced dashboards aggregate all the data into one comprehensive location, allowing campaign managers to see the bigger picture and identify patterns. In addition, our user-oriented approach allows our customers to see their success in real-time, giving them the ability to make revenue-increasing decisions based on real data.

How to Create a SaaS Platform Based on Customer Success

Working on a SaaS product designed for campaign managers and marketers to run mobile marketing and app advertising campaigns can be challenging. The process comes with many ups and downs, and the client-side in particular can be complex.

Creating a smooth onboarding flow, clear documentation, and constantly tweaking the system to meet our quality assurance standards, took work and dedication. Still, our team is committed to designing a SaaS user acquisition platform that focuses on our users’ needs. Skipper was created based on that exact notion.

Both our product and R&D teams invested many days and nights into our platform with one goal in mind – developing software that brings added value to social and mobile marketing professionals and helps them create efficient and compelling campaigns with minimal time and effort.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Although our product is designed to meet our users’ needs today, the world of app advertising and app marketing is constantly changing, and when it comes to social media, it’s crucial to stay relevant and up to date. At Zoomd, we understand that the social and cultural environment is constantly shifting, and we are happy to develop and evolve our platform to meet our customers’ changing requirements.

Our goal is for our clients to achieve customer success, and to achieve that goal, we need their help. That’s why we take client feedback seriously, from our new customers who only began using our platform to established clients who have been with us from the beginning. We appreciate the value every user adds to our design and use feedback to take our platform to the next level of efficiency and productivity.

As we learn more about our customers and their needs, our product will undergo changes that are all part of the growth process and simply the next step in our continued journey towards making user acquisition as smooth and straightforward as possible.

In Conclusion

Skipper focuses on the users’ needs. Giving customers the opportunity to use our product for growth and to move their business forward is what keeps us going, constantly developing and evolving our platform. Despite the never-ending changes that are an intrinsic part of the marketing industry, our dedication to our customers’ success is a constant factor you can rely on. We are committed to adapting and meeting our customers’ past, present, and future needs.