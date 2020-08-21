Results of Q2 2020 Report: Generated US$5.6 million in Revenue and strong gross margin performance of 31%

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, August 21, 2020 – Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, “Zoomd” or the “Company“), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

The interim financial statements and interim MD&A are available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile.

“Our second quarter revenues were impacted by the global decline in media spending caused by COVID-19, which also caused a slowdown in the KR and LATAM regions” said Ofer Eitan, Zoomd’s CEO, adding “however, we target a return to revenue growth while some verticals start recover, and as professional sports around the world resume play. In the meantime, we continue to grow our gross margins and work towards the launch of our SaaS based model as planned.”

SECOND Quarter 2020 Highlights (all figures are in US$)

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $5.7 million compared to $6.7 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 15%. The decrease in revenues was primarily attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 on the Company’s customers, specifically on some of the Company’s top 10 customers in the sports industry, which significantly lowered their online media and marketing budgets.

Cost of sales and services of $3.9 million, representing a decrease of approximately 19% compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily attributed to the decrease in variable costs linked to the decrease in revenues.

Gross profit margin (revenue less cost of sales and services) of 31%, representing an increase of approximately 10% compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in gross margin was primarily attributable to management’s focus on reducing low margin customer-acquisition campaigns and focusing on higher margin products and services.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $1.5 million compared to net loss of $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in net loss was primarily attributed to the expenses incurred during the three months period of 2019 related to mark-to-market adjustment of convertible debt securities that took place immediately prior to the closing of the Qualifying Transaction.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.8) million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.05 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in the operating losses for the three months ended in June 30, 2020 was primarily attributed to the Company’s growth plan, causing an increase in expenses. The increase in expenses was primarily attributed to an increase in research & development expenses due to the Company’s final stages of development the Company’s new SaaS platform, all of which caused the Adjusted EBITDA to decline.

Operating loss of $(1.4) million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to an operating loss of $(0.8) million for the same period in 2019.

As at June 30, 2020, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $4.2 million compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of 93%.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had working capital of $2.7 million, compared to approximately $6 million as of June 30, 2020.

Zoomd continued to invest in its platform, integrating Google UAC and TikTok in addition to a new and unique integration of Samsung, allowing the Company to display “On Device” ads directly on Samsung devices and apps.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-GAAP and non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP or IFRS. The Company’s presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. This financial measure is intended to provide additional information to investors concerning the Company’s estimated results. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation is a measure of a company’s operating performance. Essentially, it’s a way to evaluate a company’s performance without having to factor in financing decisions, accounting decisions or tax environments. The following table (all in $US thousands) shows the Company’s Non-IFRS measure (Adjusted EBITDA) reconciled to operating profit for the indicated periods:

Three months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Operating loss (1,440) (786) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 613 557 Cost of share-based payments 67 176 Total adjustments 680 733 Adjusted EBITDA (760) (53)

Management uses this non-IFRS measure as a key metric in the evaluation of the Company’s performance and the consolidated financial results. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in their assessment of the operating performance and the valuation of the Company. However, non-IFRS financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP or IFRS, and the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP or IFRS. The references in this press release to Adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking information about prospective financial performance and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers’ goals and targets.

