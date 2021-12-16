Rebuilding User Acquisition Panel – App Promotion Summit Berlin 2021

Rebuilding User Acquisition Panel – Managing Campaigns in a Post-iOS14+ World

User acquisition has seen some huge changes this year with the introduction of iOS 14, and the end of Apple’s IDFA.

This panel was hosted by Zoomd CMO, Omri Argaman, joined by a great team of mobile experts from Air Apps, Voodoo, Project A Ventures, Sparks Networks to find out how to effectively manage campaigns and channels in this new era, getting ready and planning 2022 media plans that will work.

Tune in to the interactive 2021 user acquisition panel with industry experts from across Europe and learn about what works and what doesn’t work for them in the media plan. Which channels drive more growth, and what to look out for.