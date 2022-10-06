Lottery T&C

Terms and Conditions
General
- The “Promoter” is Zoomd Ltd., a company duly established under the laws of the State of Israel.
- Information on how to enter forms part of the terms of entry. Entry into the lottery is deemed as an acceptance of terms and conditions herein (“Terms”).
- To the extent of any inconsistency between the Terms and any other reference to this lottery, the Terms will prevail.
Who can enter
- Entry is open to anyone over the age of 18, except employees and immediate families of the Promoter and their associated companies and agencies and participating outlets. Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, ex-spouse, defacto spouse, child or step child (whether natural or by adoption), parent, step parent, grandparent, step grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, stepbrother, stepsister or 1st
When to enter
- The lottery shall take place from October 18th, 2022 to October 19th 2022 (“Lottery Period”).
- The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any late, lost or misdirected entries.
How to enter
- Entrants may enter the lottery by:
- Filling the required details in the dedicated card.
- Providing the Promoter with the business card and any reasonable identifying details.
- Any entry that is made on behalf of an entrant by a third party will be invalid, unless the entrant requires the assistance of a third party to enter due to a disability.
- The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any entrant who tampers with the entry process, or who has, in the opinion of Promoter, engaged in conduct in entering the Promotion which is fraudulent, misleading, deceptive or generally damaging to the goodwill or reputation of the Promotion and/or Promoter, including, without limitation, entrants and households that use multiple email addresses, postal addresses, PO Box addresses or SIM cards to register single or multiple purchases.
Number of Entries permitted
- The winner will be an entrant who is promulgated as the winner of the lottery by the Promoter.
- The Promoter’s decision is final and the Promoter will not enter into correspondence regarding the lottery result or any other decisions the Promoter makes in connection with the Promotion.
- The winner will be notified by telephone or email or any other reasonable mean within three days after the end of the Lottery Period.
- The prize will be awarded to the person named in the entry.
Lottery Prize
- Once the Terms satisfied and the entrant was declared by the Promoter as the winner of the lottery, the winner will be granted with an Apple Watch.
- Independent financial advice should be sought as tax implications may arise as a result of accepting the prize.
- Except the benefits set forth above to the winner, the Promoter shall not be responsible to provide any further benefits even if such other benefits are a customary or necessary requirement for the fully exercise of the prize given to the winner.
- Prizes cannot be transferred, exchanged or redeemed for cash.
- It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner must comply with any applicable law and reasonable regulations or requirements set by, inter alia, the Promoter and the supplier of such prize. It is the responsibility of the winner to confirm such requirements and conditions.
- It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner may be required to sign a legal release in a form determined by the Promoter in its absolute discretion.
- All entrants agree that if they win the prize, they will not, and their companions will not, sell or otherwise provide their story and/or photographs to any media or other organization, including the internet. Photographs will be allowed only at the discretion of the Promoter.
- Prize must be taken within four (4) days from the announcement of the winner. In the event a winner does not take the prize by the time stipulated, then the entire prize will be forfeited by the winner and cash will not be awarded in lieu of the prize.
- Subject to complying with all relevant legislation, the Promoter reserves the right to amend, cancel or suspend this lottery if an event beyond the control of the Promoter corrupts or affect the administration security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the lottery. The Promoter will disqualify any individual who has tampered with lottery ordinary course or breached the obligations hereof.
- The Promoter and their associated agencies and companies assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorised access to, or alteration of entries, and reserves the right to take any action that is available.
- If for any reason the lottery is not capable of running as planned the Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to take any action that may be available, and (without limitation) to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the lottery.
- Any entrant found to be using any form of software or third party application to enter multiple times (including scripting software) will have all entries invalidated and any claim to any prize will be invalidated. If such an entrant is awarded a prize and then found to have breached the Terms hereof, the entrant must immediately return any awarded prize to the Promoter. The Promoter has sole discretion to determine if this clause has been breached by any entrant. The Promoter reserves the right to request whatever documentation it deems necessary to confirm if the entrant has breached this clause. An entrant must provide any requested documentation to the Promoter upon request.
- An entrant may not use a third party to enter on their behalf, except where the entrant needs to use those services of that third party to enter due to a disability. If the preceding sentence has been breached, the entrant will have all entries invalidated, any claim to any prize will be invalidated and where such an entrant has already been awarded a prize before being found to have breached this clause, the entrant must immediately return any awarded prize to the Promoter. The Promoter has sole discretion to determine if this clause has been breached by any entrant. The Promoter reserves the right to request whatever documentation it deems necessary to confirm if the entrant has breached this clause. An entrant must provide any requested documentation to the Promoter upon request.
- If the prize is unavailable, for whatever reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for a prize of equal value, subject to the applicable legislation. It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner must comply with all the conditions of use of the prize and prize supplier’s requirements.
- The winner shall collect its prize from the address provided by the Promoter or alternatively, Promoter may provide for the winner on its sole discretion the prize.
- The Promoter reserves the right to redraw the prize if an entrant who claims to be a prize winner is unable to satisfy the Terms herein.
Waiver and liability
- In consideration for the Promoter awarding the prize to the winner, the winner hereby permits the winner’s submission, image and/or voice, as recorded, photographed or filmed during the winner’s participation in the prize to appear in connection with the Promoter publications or the advertising or marketing thereof, in any media whatsoever throughout the world and the winner will not be entitled to any fee for such use.
- Upon promulgation of the winner identity, the winner will be pictured at the conditions set by the Promoter and such an image may be published in social media and any substantially similar sites and the winner shall fully comply with Promoter requests in that respect.
- In the case of the intervention of any outside act, agent or event which prevents or significantly hinders the Promoter’s ability to proceed with the lottery on the dates and in the manner described hereunder, including but not limited to vandalism, power failures, tempests, natural disasters, acts of God, civil unrest, strike, war, act of terrorism, the Promoter may in its absolute discretion cancel the lottery and recommence it from the start on the same conditions.
- All entries become the property of the Promoter (with the exception of any intellectual property rights comprised therein). The Promoter collects personal information on any entrant for its own legal purposes. Any disclosure of such information will be made as required by law and in accordance with these Terms but no further use of this information will be made without prior consent.
- The Promoter collects information on any entrant, including for example name and contact details which provided when registering as well as information from data houses, social media services, our affiliates and other entities you deal or interact with for example by using their services. Any of us may contact you for those purposes (including by email and SMS) at any time. If you do not provide us with requested information we may not be able to provide you with the goods and services you require. We may disclose your personal information to authorities if you are a prize winner or otherwise as required by law.
Governing Law and Jurisdiction
- Despite any other provision herein, any issue or claimed arisen under the Lottery’s Terms shall be governed by the laws of the state of Israel.
- The Israeli courts have the sole Jurisdiction upon any dispute or controversy resulted with respect to the Terms.