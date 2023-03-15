Interview with Omri Argaman on MarTech and AI by Desginrush.com

Zoomd’s CGO, CMO and Co-Founder Omri Argaman on What AI Brings to MarTech

We’re excited to share a recent interview with our very own CMO, Omri Argaman, on DesignRush. In the interview, Omri discusses the latest trends in MarTech and AI, and how Zoomd is leveraging these technologies to drive better results for our clients. From the rise of automation to the power of AI for personalization and engagement, this interview is a must-read for anyone interested in the future of marketing.

One of the key insights Omri shared with the team is that AI is transforming the way marketers think about user acquisition and engagement. With AI-powered tools, marketers can now more accurately predict user behavior and personalize their messaging to better connect with their audience. This, in turn, leads to better ROI and more effective campaigns.

Another trend that Omri highlighted is the rise of automation in MarTech. As more and more processes are automated, marketers can focus on higher-level strategic thinking and creativity, rather than getting bogged down in the details of campaign management. Zoomd is at the forefront of this trend, offering a suite of automated tools that make it easier than ever for marketers to optimize their campaigns and drive results.

Read the full interview on DesignRush to learn more.