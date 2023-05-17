Next month is Pride Month, a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their fight for rights and equality. As a marketer, you might be wondering how to prepare your app marketing plan with the right creatives, offers, etc. to be relevant for Pride month. Here are some tips to help you nail your Pride Month marketing campaign.

Partner with LGBTQ+ non-profit organizations and influencers: One of the best ways to show your support for the LGBTQ+ community is to collaborate with organizations and influencers that are working to make a difference. You can donate a portion of your app revenue to an LGBTQ+ charity, feature LGBTQ+ influencers in your app content, or create a co-branded campaign that showcases your shared values.

With our experience and authentic Creators Community (CGC), Zoomd’s team can help you find suitable creators and influencers in the LGBTQ+ community that can help your brand or app agenda during Pride month. Align with who you are as a brand: Your Pride Month marketing campaign should reflect your brand identity and mission, not just follow a trend. Make sure your campaign is consistent with your brand voice, tone, and style, and that it communicates your genuine commitment to diversity and inclusion. Don’t just slap a rainbow on your logo or app icon and call it a day. Show how your app supports or empowers the LGBTQ+ community all year round. Ask your LGBTQ+ staff to be part of the campaign: Another way to ensure authenticity and representation in your Pride month marketing campaign is to involve your LGBTQ+ employees in the planning and execution of the campaign. Just like we did when writing this blog post, we asked them for their input and feedback. Your teammates are full of ideas, so why not brainstorm with them on how to create a campaign that resonates with the LGBTQ+ audience?

You can also feature them in your app content, such as testimonials, stories, or interviews. Lobby for real change: Pride month is not just about celebrating, but also about advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and equality. As a marketer, you have the power to influence public opinion and policy through your app content and messaging. You can use your app platform to educate your users about the issues and challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community, such as discrimination, violence, or health disparities. You can also encourage them to take action, such as signing petitions, contacting lawmakers, or joining protests. Choose the right language: Language is a powerful tool for communication and inclusion, but it can also be a source of misunderstanding and exclusion. When creating your Pride Month marketing campaign, be mindful of the words and terms you use to refer to the LGBTQ+ community and its members. Avoid stereotypes, assumptions, or generalizations that might offend or alienate some groups or individuals. Use inclusive and respectful language that acknowledges the diversity and complexity of LGBTQ+ identities and experiences. Avoid rainbow washing: Rainbow washing is the practice of using rainbow colors or symbols to show support for the LGBTQ+ community without actually doing anything meaningful or substantial. It is seen as a form of exploitation or appropriation that benefits the brand more than the community. To avoid rainbow washing, make sure your Pride month marketing campaign is not just a one-time thing or a publicity stunt. Show your long-term commitment and involvement in supporting the LGBTQ+ community beyond June. Be at the right place: Choose those media outlets that will better help your pride month campaign shine the best. Zoomd’s vast media outlets and direct connection can be exactly what you need in order to be at the right place at the right time.

By following these tips, you can create a Pride Month marketing campaign that is relevant, respectful, and impactful for your app audience.

But don’t stop there. Pride month is an opportunity to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community and its history, culture, and struggles. Keep educating yourself and your staff on how to be better allies and advocates for LGBTQ+ rights and equality.

If you need help with hitting the right target audience, and thinking about the best creatives, and media channels to use to leverage your Pride month initiatives globally, you can rely on our technologies and services. Zoomd is a leading app marketing tech company that specializes in creating inclusive campaigns for apps just like yours. We have the expertise, experience, and tools to help you reach your goals and engage the LGBTQ+ audience with your app content and offers.

Contact us today to find out how we can help you make your app shine during this Pride month.

Happy Pride Month! 🏳️‍🌈