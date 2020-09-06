Get guaranteed installs from TikTok, Google, Snap and more with our new fully Self-Serve platform

After a month of releasing our new self-serve performance version to our agile platform, we are very excited to announce that we’ve added new major social media sources to the mix. Enabling app owners of all kinds and sizes to run installs campaigns, paying for results only.

When promoting an app in its early stages, high volume and good quality of users is crucial to validate the app and build a strong community of users around the app. With Zoomd robust platform, connected to more than 600 channels including TikTok, Snapchat, Google UAC and premium ad networks, indie developers, medium businesses and agencies can tap into 90% of global mobile media, all in on central dashboard on a clear CPI performance model.

When you advertise on these channels through Zoomd:

• If you get an app installation, you pay.

• If an audience member shows interest but doesn’t end up installing the app, you don’t pay.

And the best part?

We’re leveling the playing field and offering this service to all companies, in a clear performance model with no high budget required. advertisers can pay according to any budget they have with no guarantees needed.

Gain Guaranteed Installs From Premium Social Media Channels, or You Don’t Pay

Increasing your brand awareness by paying for impressions is important for some stages of your app growth, no doubt. But Zoomd is all about performance. When you’re ready for actual installations by your ideal customers, we’ve got your back. If you don’t get installs, we’ll pay Google, TikTok and Snap ourselves for your campaign. We’ve decided to take this risk, as we believe in the power of our advanced technology. Plus, we know how to buy cost-effectively on these expensive premium channels. But that’s not all. You also get a more efficient way to manage your advertising.

Less Stress and Bureaucracy, Better Data and Conversions

Currently, whether you advertise your app or your clients’ apps, you probably spend a lot of time researching the most cost-effective ad platforms and studying their capabilities, only to spend even more time managing and optimizing campaigns. At the end, you’re left not only with multiple invoices to process but overwhelmed with the number of dashboards, reports and data that are all important for you to improve and optimize your campaigns. And you’re left with questions, too, like how do you compare data of 100,000 users from one platform with 5 installations from another platform, made with different bids and targeting?

We know it’s frustrating. As performance marketers, we’ve been there too. That’s why we’ve decided to build a platform that unifies over 600 sources of global mobile users. And we’re constantly adding new and better sources. Today, we’re excited to open the doors for you to advertise on big social networks, such as Snapchat, TikTok and Google UAC – and get guaranteed results, as we shared above. These days, we log in to one central dashboard for all our campaigns and enjoy the benefits of unified data – generating better results in less time (with less bureaucracy, because there’s only one invoice).

Our clients – big brands such as AliExpress, SheIn, eToro, and NordVPN – do the same.

And now… it’s time for you.

Get Budget-Friendly Access to the Advanced Advertising Technology Big Brands Use to Scale Their Companies

To make a bigger impact, we wanted to level the playing field for the small businesses that drive our economy. Therefore, we recently launched a self-serve platform. This platform lets you bypass expensive agencies that require astronomical monthly retainers. Now, if you have $200 to invest in a campaign, you can access the same AI-based ad platform the big brands use. The platform helps you make smarter decisions, target more accurately and increase conversions. That’s because it studies 500 million daily advertising events, and provides automatic predictive recommendations. At first, we offered app-based SMEs a handful of media channels for their mobile marketing campaigns. But now the entire platform is accessible to you with a few clicks of a button. That’s access to 200 million devices in more than 70 countries in one, easy to use dashboard.

And there’s more good news.

Benefit from Better Fraud Detection: Only Pay for Authentic Installations

We know you are already juggling so much with your daily tasks therefore we want to make sure you have a little more peace of mind. One of the reasons for our new integration expansion is that advertising on premium social channels like Google, TikTok and Snap significantly reduces your exposure to ad fraud. It’s just a lot harder for scammers to leash out bots that act as real humans on these platforms.

Ready to Zoomd into your growth?

Since 2012, we’ve helped marketers with ambitious growth goals create measurable business results in over 70 countries.

Now it’s your turn to enjoy advanced technologies and leverage the massive amounts of data intelligence our ecosystem has accumulated. You can finally meet conversion KPIs just like the big players in your space.

Click here to sign up, and let’s zoom into your growth.