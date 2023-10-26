DMWF Amsterdam

DMWF – Digital Marketing World Forum.

Is a series of conferences and online events that explore the future of digital marketing technologies. DMWF covers topics such as social media, content, data, e-commerce, AI, web3, and influencer marketing. The show is connected with Influencer Marketing World, and we also run the site Marketing Tech News, a thriving community of close to 4 million professionals interested in marketing strategy and technology.

Zoomd team of media experts will be attending the Amsterdam event next November (21-22).

Swing by our stand #31 and chat with our marketing expects about your marketing priorities!

Learn more about our exclusive offers for all DMWF attendees.