Diversify Your Media Mix

With social media platforms growing increasingly numerous and diverse, advertisers have recognized that they can’t rely on achieving growth and success on just one platform when running a media ad campaign. Diversification is the key to reaching as many users as possible, especially on mobile.

Recent Roadblocks – Apple’s iOS 14.5 and Its Impact on Marketing

Tracking users’ activity is essential for building a media strategy that works. Knowing which ads drew users in and where they came from can help set a guideline for future successful campaigns. Unfortunately, recent privacy overhauls in major companies make it harder than before to track users’ activities, particularly across multiple platforms.

Just over a year ago, in April 2021, Apple released their iOS 14.5 update, which included significant changes revolutionizing user privacy. One of the more significant changes made in the update was that now apps would need explicit permission from Apple users to track their activity across different apps installed on their phones. Unfortunately, few users were willing to waive their privacy and permit apps to track them.

This development has made it almost impossible to track user registration or even downloads across applications, and the change has had severe ramifications across all platforms. The update has had a huge impact on Facebook, reducing the app’s ability to directly attribute ad spend and identify what ads work for which users.

What’s the Next Step for Media Strategy

Apple’s new privacy policy changes have made diversification in advertising campaigns more essential than ever. The inability to track users’ activity and not knowing which platform is responsible for bringing in the most users means advertisers need to treat every platform as their most important. Advertisers need to shift their focus to reaching as many users as possible without building too much reliance on any one platform.

The change has led to an evolution in user acquisition and forced app developers and advertisers to create campaigns for platforms that may have been previously out of their comfort zones. In addition, as the user acquisition process matures, advertisers are shaking up their media lineup and turning to less traditional social media sources such as TikTok and Snapchat and the traditional standbys such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

While the transition to newer forms of social media is mostly a good one, new platforms also require advertisers to learn new strategies. The tried and tested campaigns that worked for Facebook and Google can’t simply be copy-pasted and applied to TikTok. Instead, advertisers must create new campaigns, and without metrics finding out what works and what doesn’t is complicated.

How to Know What Works

Apple may prevent advertisers from tracking user activity and collecting metrics from applications, but platforms such as Zoomd’s SaaS still allow you to collect all the information you need from one screen. Keeping track of how your campaigns are going isn’t always easy, especially when you’re running a campaign on multiple channels simultaneously. Zoomd allows you to see how all your social channels are doing simultaneously, gathering all the information and presenting it on one easy-to-read dashboard. See which media strategies bring the best results and focus all your energies on the most efficient channels with Zoomd.