Zoomd Signs User Acquisition Services Extension Agreement with Fugo Games

With over 250 million downloads, the leading online casual gaming giant will utilize Zoomd’s User Acquisition platform services to increase users-base, user retention and enhance monetization of its gaming products

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, May 4, 2021 – Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, “Zoomd” or the “Company“), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announces it has signed an extension agreement with the online casual gaming giant – Fugo Games ( https://fugo.com.tr/ ).

Fugo is a leading global mobile casual gaming company specialized in iOS & Android development. In 2011 Fugo released its first title ‘Wordz’ as a casual online word game and have been releasing a wide range of casual games ever since with stellar global success. Fugo is extending its work with Zoomd to employ services for online user-acquisition campaign management for their global online business.

“Fugo is a true innovator in the casual gaming space with massive volumes of customer engagement in many countries,” says Ofer Eitan, CEO of Zoomd adding that “Zoomd has the potential to increase both conversion rates and user-acquisition ratios for Fugo that will positively impact their monetization span.”

About Zoomd

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers’ goals and targets.

