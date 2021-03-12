Zoomd signs Agreement with TikTok and Receives TikTok Marketing Partner Certification

The Company becomes certified by the popular short-form video platform to allow marketers using Zoomd’s SaaS to launch, monitor, and optimize user-acquisition campaigns on TikTok

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 – Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, “Zoomd” or the “Company“), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announces it has signed an agreement with TikTok and has been certified as a Marketing Partner. The agreement enables Zoomd’s customers to manage their TikTok user-acquisition campaigns directly on Zoomd’s SaaS platform and to aid in their user acquisition, user retention and monetization of their campaigns.

Over the last two years, TikTok has become one of the hottest platforms for advertisers. As TikTok becomes the app of choice for a diverse range of audiences, marketers are flocking to it seeking new user acquisition opportunities. With Zoomd’s TikTok Marketing Partner certification, Zoomd’s clients will now have access to the platform in an efficient and user-friendly manner.

On Zoomd’s self-serve, license-based SaaS platform, subscribed advertisers will be afforded the ability to directly track, measure, automate, and optimize TikTok user-acquisition campaigns, such as Hashtag Challenges, natively, without needing to work on the app itself. Advertisers can seamlessly run TikTok campaigns alongside their other digital campaigns on premium channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Twitter, Apple Search, and Google.

Driving the platform management and campaigns optimization is Zoomd’s engine, which is driven by AI, machine learning, and prediction and automation technology. The company’s SaaS unifying dashboard manages all user acquisition (UA) actions under a single user-friendly, central management dashboard, offering advertisers one screen for all their user-acquisition activity.

“We are thrilled to be among the first companies in the world to join the app’s roster of TikTok Marketing Partners,” says Yair Yaskerovitch , VP Global media @ Zoomd, adding “according to Sensor Tower, TikTok is the fastest growing video platform on the app store, so Zoomd is at the forefront of the martech market, offering advertisers a unique opportunity to accurately assess and optimize their campaigns on a popular digital channel.”

Zoomd has been working with TikTok for more than a year already. In January 2021, the Company partnered with TCL Mobile to launch Mexico’s first TikTok Hashtag Challenge, titled “#DisplayYourGreatness.”

About Zoomd

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers’ goals and targets.

