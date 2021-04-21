How to win user acquisition with Influencer marketing

The User Acquisition (UA) game is a tough one to win. The thing is, the better you get at it, the more difficult it becomes to achieve your goals. Traditional UA channels like Facebook, Google and other major ad networks offer diminishing ROAS as digital saturation continues to drive up customer acquisition costs.

Although ad inventories continue to stockpile, customers simply aren’t clicking as frequently as they once did; this is mostly because ads have become ineffective at spurring action among some target audiences, especially millennials and other digital natives. The fact is that many individuals in highly desirable target audiences consider online ads to be pervasive, obnoxious and intrusive. Unfortunately, pop-ups, remarketing and stale ads have become the plate d’jour to the point that they are often perceived as ‘background noise’ to some audiences.

All this means that KPIs are becoming more difficult to reach; target audiences are shrinking in relation to the supply of available ads, and often aren’t clicking on the ads that they do see.

Influencers, the New Ad Kid On the Block

The solution of course, is to find new, innovative ways to advertise to your audiences. Influencer marketing is one way to do just that. Influencer marketing is a new form of social media marketing that focuses on “influencers” who endorse and mention products for money. These influencers often boast huge, dedicated social followings and are considered to be knowledgeable, or even experts, in their fields.

Influencer marketing is considered to be especially effective — especially among millennials and other digital natives — mostly because their recommendations are considered social proof of the products they promote. Influencers are highly trusted among their followers, and a recommendation from them goes a long way.

Zoomd and Influencer Marketing

Following Zoomd’s recent, successful acquisition of Performance Revenues, we’ve merged their industry-leading Influencer Marketing service into our offering. This new and exciting service blends Performance Revenue’s wide expertise in all things UA with the impact, reach and effectiveness that defines the Influencer Marketing domain. This enables a unique, robust Influencer Marketing service that delivers quantifiable tracking metrics for a UA channel that is notorious for its untrackable results.

Zoomd’s new Influencer Marketing UA channel is offered as a fully-managed service. Clients just need to define their target audience and budget, and the rest is handled by Zoomd’s dedicated team. All aspects of the campaign — from sourcing and negotiating with the creative talent, crafting a high-impact brief, ensuring a high level production, tracking results and whatever else is needed, is managed by Zoomd. The team works hand-in hand with clients to develop highly targeted, relevant campaigns that bring outstanding results, every time.

The new Influencer Marketing service offers significant, bespoke benefits to any UA campaign:

Global reach. Highly effective campaigns are often global in nature. When it comes to Influencer Marketing, this means you may have to engage with multiple Influencers from different parts of the world to ensure that you’re getting the global coverage you need. The fact is that Influencers can come from anywhere, and often speak languages other than English. Zoomd’s global team hails from all four corners of the world; we’re fully capable of communicating and negotiating with Influencers in any location, no matter the geo your campaign is targeting.

The origin of a given Influencer’s social following knows no borders. Followers can come from anywhere and speak any language. To truly deliver impact, Influencer campaigns should feel local. That way, your target audience feels as though the recommendations are coming from a close friend, someone down the street. Zoomd’s international production team is well-versed in delivering highly-localized campaigns that speak the audience’s language and conform to local customs and cultural nuances. Hand-Picked Influencers. Zoomd leverages an advanced talent tracking system to locate the perfect Influencers for your campaign. We’re able to zoom in on the Influencers who boast followers with the critical metrics and demographic info to ensure that your campaign is being exposed to the right audience. With Zoomd, you just provide the brief and we’ll find you the talent you need to get your apps in front of the people who want to use them.

Parting words

With traditional UA channels increasingly becoming less profitable, brands are challenged to find new, innovative ways of reaching their audiences. Influencer Marketing is quickly gaining steam as a powerful, innovative advertising method that brings results, especially in hard-to-reach digital native audiences. Highly trusted among their followers, Influencers are considered reliable sources of ad recommendations that aren’t intrusive or annoying. Their recommendations are automatically deemed social proof of an apps’ value to the specific following of the promoting Influencer.

Zoomd’s recent acquisition of Performance Revenues enables the company to offer innovative Influencer Marketing services to its clientele. Performance Revenues’ years of UA experience across multiple industries and geographic regions has empowered a unique, highly effective Influencer Marketing service that introduces UA tracking to what was once considered untrackable. A compelling set of capabilities including localization, global reach, effective talent sourcing and more, enable Zoomd to deliver high impact results for their Influencer Marketing campaigns.