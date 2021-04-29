Giving Sight to the Ad Blind with stand out CGC video creatives

Partnering with influencers is far from just trendy, it’s also a great way for consumer brands to create high-impact, high-converting content. Creators-generated content has been proven to outperform brand-created content in nearly every aspect, and it’s far more affordable.

Today’s online advertisers are in a tough tug of war. On the one hand, ad technologies continue evolving, delivering ever more sophisticated targeting and optimization capabilities. On the other hand, online ads are becoming more and more expensive while frequently offering less bang for your advertising buck.

The reason for this? Ads have become so commonplace in the online space that people ‘stop’ seeing them. Whether conscious or subconscious, this phenomenon is known as ad or banner blindness. It happens because users’ senses have become overloaded with irrelevant, uninteresting online advertisements to the point that they completely ignore the ads on their screen. Add to this the fact that the public’s trust in the accuracy of the information they receive from traditional media is at an all-time low, and it’s clear that something is broken.

This issue only gets worse when it comes to millennials. These digital natives are the first generation to grow up with internet-powered devices as a part of their day-to-day lives. Traditional advertising — even the kind that is displayed on the internet — simply doesn’t work with the younger generations. Digital natives filter out ads and instead turn to their friends, social media channels like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, and other similar word-of-mouth type sources, to get their information when considering a purchase.

Online advertisers looking to market their wares to these highly desirable demographics should consider changing the way they approach them. To penetrate ad blindness, advertisers need to leverage authentic, real sources who can talk the millennial talk and walk the digital native walk.

Nothing’s Realer than Creator-generated Content

Creator-Generated Content (CGC) is a novel advertising concept that leverages video ads featuring real people using and getting enthusiastic about different digital products. These creators are often relatively unknown micro-influencers from actual social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram; they know a thing or two about communicating authentically with digital natives and are seen as more trustworthy than A-list celebrities who are automatically associated with big brand advertisers. These video ads are proving highly effective at breaking through ad blindness among desirable demographic groups like millennials and other digital natives. This is mostly a result of the highly authentic, real feeling that viewers pick up on as they see a different sort of ad featuring individuals who look like them and speak like them.

After a very successful acquisition of Performance Revenues, Zoomd is now leading the CGC revolution with an attractive package of creative materials suitable for a variety of different acquisition channels. Our world-class video production team works hand-in-hand with our clients to turn original creator content into high-impact video ads tailored specifically to the tastes and styles of our client’s target audiences.

CGC represents a new, highly effective way of promoting your app among traditionally hard-to-reach segments. Here are just a few of the numerous benefits that Zoomd clients are already realizing by using CGC ads to promote their apps across different acquisition channels:

Repurposing . No matter how innovative your ads are, if you keep using the same creatives your audience will stop seeing and reacting to them. This situation reduces ROAS as advertisers still pay the same CPM, but get fewer clicks. With CGC, it’s easy to ensure a consistent stream of fresh, highly effective video ads produced based on the original production materials.

. No matter how innovative your ads are, if you keep using the same creatives your audience will stop seeing and reacting to them. This situation reduces ROAS as advertisers still pay the same CPM, but get fewer clicks. With CGC, it’s easy to ensure a consistent stream of fresh, highly effective video ads produced based on the original production materials. Authenticity. CGC video ads give sight to the ad-blind because they leverage real people who look and speak like your target audiences. With CGC, your target audiences don’t feel like they’re being sold anything, but rather that they’re getting recommendations about aps from real people who are just like them. With digital natives, word-of-mouth influences purchases more than any other generation, ever.

CGC video ads give sight to the ad-blind because they leverage real people who look and speak like your target audiences. With CGC, your target audiences don’t feel like they’re being sold anything, but rather that they’re getting recommendations about aps from real people who are just like them. With digital natives, word-of-mouth influences purchases more than any other generation, ever. Untapped audiences. CGC delivers exceptional results among millennials and other digital natives who are markedly less engaged with traditional ads that are more effective among older audiences. Using CGC, advertisers can benefit from high-quality, LTV users and generate revenue from new audiences.

CGC delivers exceptional results among millennials and other digital natives who are markedly less engaged with traditional ads that are more effective among older audiences. Using CGC, advertisers can benefit from high-quality, LTV users and generate revenue from new audiences. Low cost, high volume. Compared to other forms of digital video ads, CGC is surprisingly cost-effective. Creators are experienced video artists, with the ability to turn around high-quality original content at a considerably lower cost than hiring professional actors, video production teams and editing crews. What’s more, Zoomd is able to swiftly create multiple ads from the same original content. This means that clients pay less for numerous videos than they would normally pay for just one.

Compared to other forms of digital video ads, CGC is surprisingly cost-effective. Creators are experienced video artists, with the ability to turn around high-quality original content at a considerably lower cost than hiring professional actors, video production teams and editing crews. What’s more, Zoomd is able to swiftly create multiple ads from the same original content. This means that clients pay less for numerous videos than they would normally pay for just one. Global reach. With CGC video ads, audiences feel that they’re receiving recommendations from a friend — or someone who could be a friend. To ensure this authenticity across different regions requires robust localization capabilities and in-depth knowledge of local customs and preferences. Zoomd’s international production team is made up of individuals from nearly every region in the world. They understand local nuances, regional dialects and native customs, as they are themselves local consumers. This ensures that videos produced for audiences on the other side of the world, feel as though they were made next door.

To make a long story short

When it comes to millennials and digital natives, more of the same digital advertising simply won’t cut it. The truth is, for those that grew up with the internet those ads simply don’t exist. They don’t see them.

CGC represents a revolutionary new concept in the world of video ads. These ads show real people who understand the nuances of these innovative generations getting excited about different apps and games. Highly effective, low-cost CGC video ads excel at breaking through the noise and getting hard to reach audiences to take action.

Experience the high past production and agility of our creators community for your mobile app. Contact our team to learn more.