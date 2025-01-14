Zoomd’s Director and former CEO, Ofer Eitan, Establishes Automatic Share Disposition Plan

TORONTO, Ontario, January 14, 2025 – Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, “Zoomd” or the “Company”), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announced today that Ofer Eitan, one of the Company’s directors, former CEO, who previously served as the founder and CEO of Moblin (which merged with Zoomd in 2017) has established an Automatic Securities Disposition Plan (“ASDP”) in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation and the Company’s insider trading policy.

The ASDP permits trades to be made in accordance with pre-arranged instructions given to the independent broker administering the ASDP, which include a general 10% daily volume restriction when Mr. Eitan was not in possession of any material undisclosed information. The terms of the ASDP prohibit the broker administering the ASDP from consulting with Mr. Eitan regarding any sales under the ASDP and otherwise prohibits Mr. Eitan from exercising any discretion or influence over how dispositions will occur.

Up to two million (2,000,000) may be sold under the ASDP, subject to a minimum floor price set in the ASDP. The ASDP is designed to allow for an orderly disposition of such securities to be sold until December 31, 2025. The first trades under the ASDP will not occur before May 5, 2025.

The ASDP prohibits Mr. Eitan from amending, suspending or terminating the ASDP.

This announcement is made and will be available on SEDAR+ at www.SEDARplus.ca pursuant to the recommended practices set forth in Staff Notice 55-317 – Automatic Securities Disposition Plans of the Canadian Securities Administrators (“SN 55-317”). Dispositions pursuant to the ASDP will be reported by Mr. Eitan in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation and SN 55-317.

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Company Media Contacts:

Amit Bohensky

Chairman

Zoomd

ir@zoomd.com

Investor relations:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

ZOMD@lythampartners.com

646-821-9701