Zoomd Technologies Onboards VentureBeat and Turkish E-Commerce Giant Ahead of Q4

Following a successful Q2 and mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoomd gears up to muscle through the rest of 2020 with the onboarding of new publishers and advertisers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, “Zoomd” or the “Company”), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announces the onboarding of several new publishers and advertisers, including VentureBeat and Turkish ecommerce giant Hepsiburada.

With its underlying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology, management believes that Zoomd’s unified platform is providing new advantages to publishers by optimizing site traffic via on-site search, and guiding advertisers in managing their user acquisition (UA) across hundreds of media channels.

VentureBeat will utilize Zoomd’s on-site search service, while Hepsiburada will utilize Zoomd’s UA service. Hepsiburada is joined by other advertisers who will also utilize Zoomd’s UA service, including American real estate tech startup RedFin, European sports betting giant Betway, and hyper-casual game publisher FugoGames.

“After a tumultuous number of months dominated by COVID-19, Zoomd has managed to weather the storm and these new collaborations are a testament to that,” says Amit Bohensky, Chairman and Co-Founder of Zoomd. “As the pandemic’s restrictive nature accelerates the world’s shift to digital solutions, Zoomd is excited to play a role in helping publishers and advertisers reach their objectives.”

The latest onboarding round adds to Zoomd’s growing list of companies subscribing to their service that already includes Disney, Manilla Times, South Africa’s National Enquirer, Poker Stars, Ali Express, bwin, Grammarly, DostaVista, eToro, Brazilian digital banking pioneer Banco Original, and many others.

About Zoomd

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX-V in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers’ goals and targets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

