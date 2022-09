Zoomd has recently moved to brand new offices amid growth in revenues and personnel. The new offices in Herzliya are also the company’s new Head Quarters in Herzliya.

We are excited to move to our new offices where we call home. This movement is also symbolic to the where the company is heading. The design, the view and the small details were all taken into consideration when designing, to make sure we meet each and every one of our employees’ needs.